Wet Leg played Bowery Ballroom on 4-show NYC run (pics, video, setlist)

Wet Leg are wrapping up a huge year, which included the release of their fantastic self-titled debut and a ton of touring, with four rather intimate NYC shows, at Webster Hall, Elsewhere, Bowery Ballroom, and Music Hall of Williamsburg. Thursday night (12/15), night three of the run, found them at Bowery Ballroom with Harry Teardrop opening. Their setlist has been pretty similar each night, beginning with "Being in Love" and including most of their debut album, closing out the show with "Chaise Lounge." See pictures from Thursday night's show by P Squared, including one of the setlist, and an attendee-taken video clip, below.

Wet Leg wrap up their NYC run tonight (12/16) at Music Hall of Williamsburg, with support from Sipper.

