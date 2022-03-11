Wet Leg played Brooklyn Steel (pics, full show video)

Wet Leg have yet to release their self-titled debut album -- it's out April 8 -- but that didn't stop them from selling out the 1800 capacity Brooklyn Steel, which was their biggest North American headline show to date. (It was originally supposed to be at the much smaller Music Hall of Williamsburg, but it got moved due to demand.) Thursday's crowd got to hear all but one song from the new album, plus the two songs from 7" that comes with the album's deluxe edition, and a cover of Ronan Keating's 2000 hit "Life is a Rollercoaster."

The show also marked the return of drummer Henry Holmes, who had to sit out some shows, and their Jimmy Fallon appearance, due to being sick, but was cleared for takeoff just before the show. It was a very enthusiastic crowd -- bras were thrown on the stage at one point -- and everyone was singing along to "Wet Dream," and "Chaise Longue" which closed out the night on a high note. You can check out the setlist and fan-shot video of the whole Brooklyn Steel show below.

Opening the show was Atlanta duo Lowertown, and pics of their set and the whole night by Edwina Hay are in this post.

You can preorder Wet Leg's debut on yellow or black vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Wet Leg @ Brooklyn Steel 3/10/2022

Being in Love

Convincing

Wet Dream

Supermarket

Red Eggs

Too Late Now

Obvious

Oh No

Life is a Rollercoaster (Ronan Keating cover)

Piece of Shit

Loving You

Ur Mum

It's A Shame

It's Not Fun

Angelica

Chaise Longue