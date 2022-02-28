Wet Leg share “Angelica” from debut album; tour starts this week

Wet Leg finally release their debut album in about a month (preorder on yellow vinyl) and here's another song off of it. "Angelica" is another winner, a sparkling, shoegazy indie rock number with a big chorus and lots of noisy guitars. "It's laced with disenchantment," says singer/guitarist Rhian Teasdale. "Even though the chorus is 'good times, all the time.' That's just impossible, isn't it?” "Angelica" also comes with another fun, band-directed video and you can watch that below.

The band start their first proper North American tour on Wednesday in Milwaukee, and dates includes sold-out shows in NYC and Los Angeles, and a visit to SXSW. All dates are listed below.

Wet Leg's self-titled debut is out April 8 via Domino, and you can preorder it on yellow vinyl.

