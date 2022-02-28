Wet Leg share “Angelica” from debut album; tour starts this week
Wet Leg finally release their debut album in about a month (preorder on yellow vinyl) and here's another song off of it. "Angelica" is another winner, a sparkling, shoegazy indie rock number with a big chorus and lots of noisy guitars. "It's laced with disenchantment," says singer/guitarist Rhian Teasdale. "Even though the chorus is 'good times, all the time.' That's just impossible, isn't it?” "Angelica" also comes with another fun, band-directed video and you can watch that below.
The band start their first proper North American tour on Wednesday in Milwaukee, and dates includes sold-out shows in NYC and Los Angeles, and a visit to SXSW. All dates are listed below.
Wet Leg's self-titled debut is out April 8 via Domino, and you can preorder it on yellow vinyl.
Wet Leg - 2022 Tour Dates
March 2nd – The Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI
March 3rd – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN – sold out
March 4th – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL – sold out
March 5th – A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH – sold out
March 7th – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA
March 10th – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY – sold out
March 11th – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out
March 12th – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA – sold out
March 14th – The Basement East, Nashville, TN – sold out
March 16th – Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 17th – The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 20th – Secret Group, Houston, TX – sold out
March 22nd – 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ
March 24th – Music Box, San Diego, CA
March 25th – Music Box, San Diego, CA – sold out
March 26th – Crocodile, Seattle, WA – sold out
March 27th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR – sold out
March 29th – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA – sold out
March 30th – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – sold out
April 7th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (matinee & evening)
April 8th – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) – sold out
April 9th – Resident, Brighton – sold out
April 10th – Rough Trade, Bristol – sold out
April 11th – Rough Trade, Nottingham – sold out
April 12th – HMV, Birmingham – sold out
April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out
April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out
April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out
April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out
April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out
April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16th – Jaki, Cologne
May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23rd – Milla, Munich
May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out
May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out