Wet Leg share “Loving You (demo)” off new abortion access benefit comp

Wet Leg have shared their contribution to the upcoming Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All benefit compilation. Wet Leg's track is a demo of "Loving You," off their self-titled debut from earlier this year. The demo shreds harder than the restrained album cut, with heavy guitars and rolling drums. Listen below.

The Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All compilation is out Friday, October 7 for Bandcamp Friday, and will benefit nonprofits Brigid Alliance and NOISE FOR NOW in partnership with Abortion Care Network. It features 48 more tracks by tons of artists, including Amanda Shires x Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne x Devo, Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan and Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall, and more. The compilation was produced by Brilliant Corners Artist Management, Dave Eggers, Like Management, NOISE FOR NOW, Panache Management, TMWRK, and Q Prime.

Pick up the Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All benefit compilation on Bandcamp tomorrow. You can pre-order the Kim Gordon-designed artwork on a t-shirt as well.