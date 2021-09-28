Wet Leg share new single “Wet Dream,” announce first U.S. shows

UK band Wet Leg's debut single, "Chaise Longue," was arguably the indie rock single of the summer -- fun and cheeky and unexpected in every way, and it came with an equally great video to boot. If you've been waiting for more, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers are back with Wet Leg's second single, "Wet Dream."

"What makes you think you're good enough to think about me when you're touching yourself," Rhian asks over a bouncing disco bassline, before the song explodes with guitars in the very catchy chorus. "Wet Dream" is not as coy as "Chaise Longue," which is just fine; it shows off a different side of the band, not to mention Rhian's singing voice, while packing in a considerable amount of hooks (and handclaps) in just two minutes. The video, which like "Chaise Longue" was directed by Teasdale, is another winner, too, adding in a surreal elements which may involve lobsters. Watch that below.

In other news, Wet Leg will cross the Atlantic December for their first U.S. shows, playing Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on 12/8, Los Angeles' The Moroccan Lounge on 12/14, and San Francisco's Rickshaw Stop on 12/15. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 AM. They're on tour in the UK right now and all dates are below.

In other news, "Chaise Longue" is finally getting released as a 7" single on November 26 and you can preorder it HERE.

WET LEG - 2021 TOUR DATES

TUESDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER - FOUNDRY, SHEFFIELD, UK

WEDNESDAY 29TH SEPTEMBER - O2 ACADEMY LEEDS, LEEDS, UK

FRIDAY 1ST OCTOBER - NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK

SATURDAY 2ND OCTOBER - O2 INSTITUTE BIRMINGHAM, BIRMINGHAM, UK

SUNDAY 3RD OCTOBER - O2 ACADEMY BRISTOL, BRISTOL, UK

TUESDAY 5TH OCTOBER - ROCK CITY, NOTTINGHAM, UK

WEDNESDAY 6TH OCTOBER - O2 FORUM KENTISH TOWN, LONDON, UK

THURSDAY 7TH OCTOBER - WATERFRONT, NORWICH, UK

SATURDAY 9TH OCTOBER - LIVERPOOL UNI MOUNTFORD HALL, LIVERPOOL, UK

TUESDAY 12TH OCTOBER - O2 RITZ MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER, UK

WEDNESDAY 8TH DECEMBER- BABY'S ALL RIGHT, BROOKLYN

TUESDAY 14TH DECEMBER - THE MOROCCAN LOUNGE, LOS ANGELES

WEDNESDAY 15TH DECEMBER - THE RICKSHAW STOP, SAN FRANCISCO