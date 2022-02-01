Wet Leg share “Oh No” video, expand 2022 tour

Wet Leg have just shared the video for "Oh No" from the band's much anticipated self-titled debut album (pre-order on vinyl). Like "Chaise Longue" and "Wet Dream," they directed it themselves, and it features Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers wearing a costume made of ropes that looks a bit like the dog on the cover of Beck's Odelay album. "The video was shot on the Isle of Wight at the bottom of a chairlift that you can take from the top of the cliff," says Teasdale. "The rope costume - made by costume designer Kate Tabor - weighed an absolute tonne and it took three of us to carry it down the cliff to shoot. We’d each grab onto a limb, and after 20 minutes of heavy lifting managed to get it down the steep steps leading to the beach. We’re thinking of starting it up as a workout class for alternative types."

Teasdale adds, "It’s been a pretty wild ride for us these past few months, we never really thought much past actually making music and playing gigs. It's quite an odd thing to suddenly open yourself to so much criticism and praise alike. The comments that complete strangers will leave on our videos are so funny and range wildly in sentiment. Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own; the 3am doom scroll really gets you. For this video, we have obsessively selected our favorite bits from the comments sections across our socials, the good, the bad, the ugly and have repurposed them to make something new – it has been quite cathartic actually."

Watch the video below.

Wet Leg have also added a few dates to their upcoming North American tour, including Austin for SXSW. Their NYC show, Brooklyn Steel on 3/10, is sold out, as are most dates on the tour. All dates are listed below.

Wet Leg's debut album is out April 8 via Domino. You can preorder it on yellow vinyl in the BV shop.

Wet Leg - 2022 Tour Dates

January 28 – Yes Pink Room, Manchester – Independent Venue Week – sold out

January 30 – The Joiners, Southampton – Independent Venue Week – sold out

February 1 – Elsewhere, Margate – Independent Venue Week – sold out

February 2 – 100 Club, London – Independent Venue Week – sold out

February 3 – The Louisiana, Bristol – BBC 6 Music Independent Venue Week – sold out

March 2 – The Back Room @ Colectivo, Milwaukee, WI – sold out

March 3 – Amsterdam Hall, St Paul, MN – sold out

March 4 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL – sold out

March 5 – A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH – sold out

March 7 – Opera House, Toronto, ON – sold out

March 8 – Bar le Ritz PBD, Montreal, QC

March 10 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY – sold out

March 11 – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out

March 12 – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

March 14 – The Basement, Nashville, TN – sold out

March 16 – Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX

March 17 – The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX

March 20 – Secret Group, Houston, TX – sold out

March 23 - Pabellon Cuervo, Mexico City, Mexico ^

March 25 – Music Box, San Diego, CA – sold out

March 26 – Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA – sold out

March 27 – Vitalidad, Portland, OR – sold out

March 29 – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA – sold out

March 30 – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – sold out

April 16 – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out

April 17 – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out

April 19 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out

April 20 – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out

April 21 – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out

April 22 – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out

April 24 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out

April 26 – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out + venue change

April 27 – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out

May 14 – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out

May 15 – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels

May 16 – Jaki, Cologne

May 19 – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

May 20 – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out

May 21 – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam

May 23 – Milla, Munich

May 24 – Milla, Munich – sold out

May 25 – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out

May 28 – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington

June 16 – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

July 9 – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow

August 25 – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out

^ = with IDLES