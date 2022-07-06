Wet Leg share Soulwax remix of “Too Late Now,” opening for Florence at MSG & other dates

Wet Leg have given their song "Too Late Now," one of the many standouts on their great debut album, over to Soulwax's Stephen & David Dewaele to remix. Soulwax rip the track apart and rebuild it as a minimal techno banger. You can listen to that and watch the video for Wet Leg's original version below.

Having recently played a triumphant set at Glastonbury, Wet Leg will be back on the road soon, including Australian shows with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more North American shows, including festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, and more.

Wet Leg have also been added to a few of Florence + The Machine's North American dates, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on September 17 and L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on October 14. Right after the MSG show, they'll also play Asbury Park's Sea Hear Now fest on September 18. In 2023 they'll be on tour with Harry Styles. All dates are listed below.

Pick up Wet Leg's debut album on vinyl.

WET LEG - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

July 9th – TRNSMT, Glasgow

July 17th – The Tuning Fork, Auckland

July 20th – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs

July 21st – Howler, Melbourne

July 22nd – Splendour in the Grass, Byron Bay

July 24th– The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs

July 25th – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

July 29th – Lollapalooza, Chicago

July 30th– Mo Pop Festival, Detroit

July 31st– Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts, Montreal

August 2nd – The Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto

August 4th – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver

August 5th – Pickathon, Portland

August 7th – Outside Lands Festival, San Francisco

August 13th – Haldern Pop Festival, Rees-Haldern

August 17th– Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mezieres

August 18th – La Route Du Rock, Saint Malo

August 19th – Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen

August 20th – Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt

August 21st - Winterhurer Musikfestwochen, Winterthur

August 26th – Thing Festival, Seattle

August 28th – This Ain’t No Picnic, Los Angeles

August 30th – Aztec Theatre, San Antonio

August 31st – Here And There Festival, Dallas

September 1st– Tipitina’s Uptown, New Orleans

September 2nd – Nelsonville Festival, Ohio

September 3rd – The Plaza Live, Orlando

September 4th – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

September 10th – Westword Festival, Denver

September 11th – Ghost Ranch Festival, Santa Fe

September 13th – The Depot, Salt Lake City

September 15th – The Van Buren, Phoenix

September 16th – Life Is Beautiful, Las Vegas

September 17th – Madison Square Garden, New York City w/ Florence + The Machine

September 18th – Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park

October 3rd – C3 Stage, Guadalajara

October 4th – Lunario, Mexico City

October 6th – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle w/ Florence + The Machine

October 7th – McDonald Theatre, Eugene

October 9th – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View w/ Florence + The Machine

October 12th – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego w/ Florence + The Machine

October 15th – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles w/ Florence + The Machine

October 23rd – Strom, Munich

October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan

October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich

October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg

November 4th – Trix, Antwerp

November 5th – Vera, Groningen

November 6th – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

November 7th – Kantine, Cologne

November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris

November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette

November 11th – Paradiso, Amsterdam

November 13th – UEA, Norwich

November 14th - O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow

November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds

November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester

November 21st - O2 Institute, Birmingham

November 23rd - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

November 24th - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham

November 27th – Limelight, Belfast

November 28th – Academy, Dublin

December 5th - Delmar Hall, St Louis

December 6th – Truman, Kansas City

December 8th - WKQZ Holiday Show, Chicago

February 13th – Nagoya Club Quattro, Nagoya

February 14th – Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka

February 15th - O-East, Tokyo

February 20th – HBF Park, Perth w/ Harry Styles

February 24th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Harry Styles

February 25th - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Harry Styles

February 28th – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast w/ Harry Styles

March 3rd – Accor Stadium, Sydney w/ Harry Styles

March 4th - Accor Stadium, Sydney w/ Harry Styles

March 7th – MT Smart Stadium, Auckland w/ Harry Styles