Wet Leg share Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix of “Chaise Longue”

It's not even been a year since Wet Leg released their great debut album and we're already anticipating its follow-up. While we wait, the duo are releasing a few remixes, and they've handed over their runaway 2021 hit "Chaise Longue" to Unknown Mortal Orchestra, who turn it into a skronky dancefloor banger. Wet Leg call the UMO remix "kinda wild and kinda amazing" and you can listen to that below.

Wet Leg are taking January off, from touring at least, but will be back out in February with shows in Japan, with Europe and the UK dates in the spring and summer, including opening for Pulp in London's Finsbury Park and playing the Reading and Leeds festivals. They closed out their very busy 2022 with four NYC shows. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, UMO will be touring in 2023 and releasing their first album in five years.

WET LEG - 2023 TOUR DATES

mon, feb 13 - club quattro nagoya - nagoya, japan

tue, feb 14 - umeda club quattro - osaka, japan

wed, feb 15 - duo music exchange - shibuya city, japan

fri, feb 17 - ｓｐｏｔｉｆｙ ｏ－ｅａｓｔ - 渋谷区, 日本

tue, apr 11 - lunario - ciudad de méxico, mexico

sat, may 13 - horsens, denmark - horsens, denmark

wed, may 17 - munich, germany - münchen, germany

mon, may 22 - coventry, uk - coventry, united kingdom

tue, may 23 - coventry building society arena - coventry, united kingdom

fri, may 26 - edinburgh, uk - edinburgh, united kingdom

sat, may 27 - bt murrayfield stadium - edinburgh, united kingdom

thu, jun 1 - paris, france - paris, france

sun, jun 4 - amsterdam, netherlands - amsterdam, netherlands

mon, jun 5 - amsterdam, holland - amsterdam, netherlands

tue, jun 6 - johan cruijff arena - amsterdam, netherlands

sat, jun 10 - slane, ireland - slane, ireland

tue, jun 13 - london, uk - london, united kingdom

wed, jun 14 - london, uk - london, united kingdom

fri, jun 16 - wembley stadium - london, united kingdom

sat, jun 17 - wembley stadium - london, united kingdom

tue, jun 20 - cardiff, uk - cardiff, united kingdom

wed, jun 21 - principality stadium - cardiff, united kingdom

sat, jun 24 - werchter, belgium - tremelo, belgium

tue, jun 27 - dusseldorf, germany - dusseldorf, germany

thu, jun 29 - site de malsaucy - belfort, france

sat, jul 1 - finsbury park - london, united kingdom

sun, jul 2 - warsaw, poland - warsaw, poland

wed, jul 5 - frankfurt, germany - frankfurt am main, germany

sat, jul 8 - vienna, austria - wien, austria

wed, jul 12 - barcelona, spain - barcelona, spain

fri, jul 14 - madrid, spain - valdefuentes, spain

tue, jul 18 - lisbon, portugal - oeiras, portugal

sat, jul 22 - reggio, italy - reggio emilia, italy

wed, aug 23 - bramham park - leeds, united kingdom

thu, aug 24 - leeds festival 2023 - leeds, united kingdom

fri, aug 25 - reading festival 2023 - reading, united kingdom

Check out photos from Wet Leg's holiday show at Bowery Ballroom below: