Wet Leg share Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix of “Chaise Longue”
It's not even been a year since Wet Leg released their great debut album and we're already anticipating its follow-up. While we wait, the duo are releasing a few remixes, and they've handed over their runaway 2021 hit "Chaise Longue" to Unknown Mortal Orchestra, who turn it into a skronky dancefloor banger. Wet Leg call the UMO remix "kinda wild and kinda amazing" and you can listen to that below.
Wet Leg are taking January off, from touring at least, but will be back out in February with shows in Japan, with Europe and the UK dates in the spring and summer, including opening for Pulp in London's Finsbury Park and playing the Reading and Leeds festivals. They closed out their very busy 2022 with four NYC shows. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, UMO will be touring in 2023 and releasing their first album in five years.
