Wet Leg share “Ur Mum” video; debut album finally out this week
Wet Leg's self-titled debut is finally out this week (preorder) and just ahead of it they're sharing another new single, "Ur Mum." It's another instantly catchy, danceable indie rock earworm, with Rhian Teasdale ripping into an ex. "When I think about what you've become, I feel sorry for your mum," she sings, "And when you’re getting blazed, spooning mayonnaise, yeah I know it’s time to go." Says Teasdale who also lets loose her "longest and loudest scream" in the song. “I was pretty angry at the way things had gone in this particular dynamic. It’s just a diss song I wrote to make myself feel better. It worked.”
The video, directed by Lava La Rue, has Teasdale and Hester Chambers as cornershop clerks and getting into all sorts of misadventures. “The Ur Mum video was all about bringing the viewer into the Wet Leg world - sprinkling details throughout the visual that not only reference at least 4 songs off the album but also plenty of inside jokes within the band too," says La Rue. "Artistically it shows where the aesthetic of American indie films like Napoleon Dynamite fit perfectly in the scape of rural British settings - this concept first came to me when the band took me to IOW for the first time - I saw the connection and it all clicked into place.”
You can watch the video below.
Wet Leg recently wrapped up their North American tour and just started a UK tour. They'll spend the summer on the UK/EU festival circuit but will cross the pond again to play Lollapalooza and Osheaga in July, THING is August, Life is Beautiful in September, and more. All dates are listed below.
Check out pictures from Wet Leg's first US show at NYC's Mercury Lounge:
Wet Leg - 2022 Tour Dates
Thursday April 7th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (early & late) – sold out
Friday April 8th – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) – sold out
Saturday April 9th – Resident, Brighton – sold out
Sunday April 10th – Rough Trade, Bristol – sold out
Monday April 11th – Rough Trade, Nottingham – sold out
Tuesday April 12th – HMV, Birmingham – sold out
Wednesday April 13th – Bear Tree Records out-store at The Foundry, Sheffield – sold out
April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out
April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out
April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out
April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out
April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out
April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16th – Jaki, Cologne
May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23rd – Milla, Munich
May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out
May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
June 23rd – The Louisiana, Bristol – Independent Venue Week/sold out
July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out
October 23rd – Strom, Munich
October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan
October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich
October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg
November 4th – Trix, Antwerp
November 5th – Vera, Groningen
November 6th – Astra Kulturehaus, Berlin
November 7th – Kantine, Cologne
November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris
November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-alzette
November 11th – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam
November 13th – UEA, Norwich – sold out
November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol – sold out
November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool – sold out
November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow – sold out
November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds – sold out
November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester – sold out
November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham
November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out
November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out
November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham – sold out
November 27th – Limelight, Belfast
November 28th – Academy, Dublin