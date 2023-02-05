Wet Leg win two Alternative Music Grammys: “This is so funny”

Wet Leg have taken home two 2023 Grammy awards (so far), one for for Best Alternative Music Performance for "Chaise Longue" and one for Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled debut. "This is so funny, thanks so much," the band said during their first acceptance speech. "What are we doing here? I don't know! But here we are. This year has been so surprising, starting this band has been such a surprise." Watch both acceptance speeches:

They beat out Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Florence and the Machine, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius for Best Alternative Music Performance; and Arcade Fire, Big Thief, Björk, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs for Best Alternative Music Album.

Wet Leg's album was also up for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical but lost to Harry Styles. The Soulwax remix of "Too Late Now" was up for Best Remixed Recording but lost to the Purple Disco Machine Remix of Lizzo's "About Damn Time." Wet Leg are also up for Best New Artist.

You can also watch some red carpet interviews with Wet Leg via Variety: