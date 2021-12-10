Wet Leg wrapped up NYC run at Baby’s All Right (pics, setlist, video)

UK band Wet Leg wrapped up their whirlwind visit to NYC, including three sold-out shows and a TV taping, on Thursday night at Williamsburg's Baby's All Right. This was a shorter set than they played at Mercury Lounge and Union Pool, omitting "I Don't Wanna Go Out," "Piece of Shit," or the cover of Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer." Baby's did get all their officially released songs -- "Wet Dream," "Too Late Now," "Oh No," and "Chaise Longue" -- and the best of the unreleased ones from their upcoming debut, including "Supermarket," "Loving You," and "Angelica." The crowd was very into it, dancing and singing along loudly to "Wet Dream" and "Chaise Longue," in particular.

Photos from Baby's All Right by Toby Tenenbaum are in this post, and you can check out video of most of their set below.

Read our review of Wet Leg's Mercury Lounge show here, and you can watch them play "Chaise Longue" on Late Night with Seth Meyers here.

Wet Leg now head to California where they'll play headlining shows in L.A. and San Francisco, and join up with Chvrches for a few shows. They will back for a more extensive North American tour early next year, including a much bigger NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on March 10 (tickets).

The band's self-titled debut is out April 8 via Domino.

SETLIST: Wet Leg at Baby's All Right 12/9/2021

Too Late Now

It's Not Fun

Ur Mum

Wet Dream

Supermarket

Loving You

Obvious

Oh No

Being in Love

Angelica

Chaise Longue