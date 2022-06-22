Wetnurse vocalist Gene Fowler has passed away

We're saddened to hear reports that Gene Fowler, vocalist of the beloved, 2000s-era NYC noise metal band Wetnurse, has passed away. Curran Reynolds, who drummed in Wetnurse, posted, "With a broken heart I celebrate the life of my brother Gene Fowler. 1981-2022."

John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats also posted a tribute:

As did photographer (and former BrooklynVegan contributor) Justina Villanueva:

Producer Geng PTP aka King Vision Ultra wrote, "REST IN POWER GENE FOWLER AKA GENE WETNURSE AKA MELS RYB / HEMSTER TAO... SDT CREW ORIGINAL... i'ma continue on the mission we all set out to do back in '96, you heard? thank you G. love you G."

Will Smith of Afterbirth, Artificial Brain, Heavy Hole Podcast, and more wrote, "R.I.P. to Gene Fowler, who sang for WetNurse. I have fond memories of Biolich playing many shows with them in the early 2000s. His talent and stage presence are missed."

Pyrrhon's Doug Moore wrote, "Been thinking about all the times I saw him perform early in my NYC days, using his PA in the old practice space, the unfinished album, and running into him + shooting the shit after he'd moved on from music. A singular performer and person."

Wetnurse formed in 2001 and released two albums, 2004's self-titled and 2008's Invisible City. Stream the latter and watch a live video of them from a 2003 show at NYC's now-closed Southpaw (from a show that also featured Gang Gang Dance) below. The pictures above are from a 2009 BrooklynVegan showcase at the now-closed Europa with Cough, Howl, and Liturgy.