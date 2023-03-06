Weyes Blood adds more US headline shows during Beck / Phoenix tour ++ more Brooklyn Steel pics
Weyes Blood is currently on her spectacular In Holy Flux tour -- which hit NYC this weekend for two sold-out shows at Brooklyn Steel -- and she's just added more headline dates surrounding her run as opener on the Beck / Phoenix arena tour. Dubbed the “In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed,” new stops include New Orleans, Kansas City, St. Louis, Louisville, Indianapolis, Columbus, Richmond, Charlotte, and Knoxville. She's also announced more European dates in October and November. All dates are listed below.
The Phoenix / Beck / Weyes Blood tour hits NYC at Madison Square Garden on September 9.
Check out recaps and setlists of Weyes Blood's two Brooklyn Steel shows -- Night 1 here and Night 2 here. We've got more photos from Night 2 by P Squared below.
Weyes Blood - In Holy Flux Tour 2023
North America
Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^
Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT] ^
Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT] ^
Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club [SOLD OUT] ^
Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre [SOLD OUT] ^
Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater **
Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue **
Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's **
Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre [SOLD OUT] **
Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot [SOLD OUT] **
Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House **
Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom [SOLD OUT] **
Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at The Market [SOLD OUT] **
Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom [SOLD OUT]**
Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom [SOLD OUT] **
Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom [SOLD OUT] **
Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren **
Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf [SOLD OUT] **
Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater **
Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory **
Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom **
Tue. Apr. 04 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern **
Wed. Apr. 05 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ** [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Apr. 16 - Indio, CA - Coachella
Sun. Apr. 23 - Indio, CA - Coachella
Fri. May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party
Sun. May 21 - Sao Paolo, BR - C6 Festival
^ w/ Molly Lewis
** w/ Vagabon
Festival Dates
Summer 2023 UK/Europe
Wed. Jun. 21 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury
Thu. Jun. 22 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury
Fri. Jun. 23 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury
Sat. Jun. 24 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury
Sat Jun. 24 - Bexhill-on-Sea, UK - Colours Festival
Sun. Jun. 25 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury
Tue. Jun. 27 - Lille, FR - L'Aeronef
Wed. Jun. 28 - Frankfurt, DE - ZOOM
Thu. Jun. 29 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter
Sat. Jul. 01 - Roskilde, DE - Roskilde Festival
August + September 2023
North America
Beck + Phoenix Support Dates +
“In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed” US Headline Shows
Fri. Aug. 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP **
Sun. Aug. 20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **
Mon. Aug. 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion **
Tue. Aug. 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center **
Wed. Aug. 23 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater
Fri. Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Sat. Aug. 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sun. Aug. 27 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Tue. Aug. 29 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Wed. Aug. 30 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Fri. Sep. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre **
Sat. Sep. 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre **
Sun. Sep. 03 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage **
Tue. Sep. 05 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway **
Fri. Sep. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann **
Sat. Sep. 09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden **
Sun. Sep. 10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion **
Tue. Sep. 12 - Richmond, VA - The National
Wed, Sep. 13 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Thurs, Sep. 14 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
** supporting Beck & Phoenix
“In Holy Flux Tour: The Resurrection”
Fall 2023 UK/Europe
Sat. Oct. 28 - Lisbon, PT - LAV Lisboa ao Vivo
Sun. Oct. 29 - Porto, PT - Hard Club
Mon. Oct. 30 - Madrid, ES - Sala la Paqui
Tue. Oct. 31 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apollo
Thu. Nov. 02 - Lyon, FR - Le Transbordeur
Fri. Nov. 03 - Milano, IT - Alcatraz
Sat, Nov. 04 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
Mon. Nov. 06 - Berlin, DE - Astra
Tue. Nov. 07 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli (Grote Zaal)
Wed. Nov. 08 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Paris @ Salle Pleyel
Thu. Nov. 09 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
Sat. Nov. 11 - Glasgow, UK - Old Fruitmarket
Sun. Nov. 12 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds
Mon. Nov. 13 - London, UK - Pitchfork London @ Eventim Apollo
Tue. Nov. 14 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City