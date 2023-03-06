Weyes Blood adds more US headline shows during Beck / Phoenix tour ++ more Brooklyn Steel pics

Weyes Blood is currently on her spectacular In Holy Flux tour -- which hit NYC this weekend for two sold-out shows at Brooklyn Steel -- and she's just added more headline dates surrounding her run as opener on the Beck / Phoenix arena tour. Dubbed the “In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed,” new stops include New Orleans, Kansas City, St. Louis, Louisville, Indianapolis, Columbus, Richmond, Charlotte, and Knoxville. She's also announced more European dates in October and November. All dates are listed below.

The Phoenix / Beck / Weyes Blood tour hits NYC at Madison Square Garden on September 9.

Check out recaps and setlists of Weyes Blood's two Brooklyn Steel shows -- Night 1 here and Night 2 here. We've got more photos from Night 2 by P Squared below.

Weyes Blood - In Holy Flux Tour 2023

North America

Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^

Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT] ^

Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT] ^

Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club [SOLD OUT] ^

Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre [SOLD OUT] ^

Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater **

Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue **

Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's **

Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre [SOLD OUT] **

Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot [SOLD OUT] **

Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House **

Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom [SOLD OUT] **

Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at The Market [SOLD OUT] **

Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom [SOLD OUT]**

Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom [SOLD OUT] **

Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom [SOLD OUT] **

Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren **

Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf [SOLD OUT] **

Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater **

Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory **

Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom **

Tue. Apr. 04 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern **

Wed. Apr. 05 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ** [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Apr. 16 - Indio, CA - Coachella

Sun. Apr. 23 - Indio, CA - Coachella

Fri. May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

Sun. May 21 - Sao Paolo, BR - C6 Festival

^ w/ Molly Lewis

** w/ Vagabon

Festival Dates

Summer 2023 UK/Europe

Wed. Jun. 21 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Thu. Jun. 22 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Fri. Jun. 23 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Sat. Jun. 24 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Sat Jun. 24 - Bexhill-on-Sea, UK - Colours Festival

Sun. Jun. 25 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Tue. Jun. 27 - Lille, FR - L'Aeronef

Wed. Jun. 28 - Frankfurt, DE - ZOOM

Thu. Jun. 29 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter

Sat. Jul. 01 - Roskilde, DE - Roskilde Festival

August + September 2023

North America

Beck + Phoenix Support Dates +

“In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed” US Headline Shows

Fri. Aug. 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP **

Sun. Aug. 20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

Mon. Aug. 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion **

Tue. Aug. 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center **

Wed. Aug. 23 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

Fri. Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Sat. Aug. 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sun. Aug. 27 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Tue. Aug. 29 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Wed. Aug. 30 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Fri. Sep. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre **

Sat. Sep. 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre **

Sun. Sep. 03 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage **

Tue. Sep. 05 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway **

Fri. Sep. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann **

Sat. Sep. 09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden **

Sun. Sep. 10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion **

Tue. Sep. 12 - Richmond, VA - The National

Wed, Sep. 13 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Thurs, Sep. 14 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

** supporting Beck & Phoenix

“In Holy Flux Tour: The Resurrection”

Fall 2023 UK/Europe

Sat. Oct. 28 - Lisbon, PT - LAV Lisboa ao Vivo

Sun. Oct. 29 - Porto, PT - Hard Club

Mon. Oct. 30 - Madrid, ES - Sala la Paqui

Tue. Oct. 31 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apollo

Thu. Nov. 02 - Lyon, FR - Le Transbordeur

Fri. Nov. 03 - Milano, IT - Alcatraz

Sat, Nov. 04 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

Mon. Nov. 06 - Berlin, DE - Astra

Tue. Nov. 07 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli (Grote Zaal)

Wed. Nov. 08 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Paris @ Salle Pleyel

Thu. Nov. 09 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

Sat. Nov. 11 - Glasgow, UK - Old Fruitmarket

Sun. Nov. 12 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

Mon. Nov. 13 - London, UK - Pitchfork London @ Eventim Apollo

Tue. Nov. 14 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City