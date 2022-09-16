Weyes Blood adds 2nd Brooklyn date & more shows to tour

Earlier this week, Weyes Blood announced her highly anticipated new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, and a 2023 tour supporting it. Tickets to the new shows went on sale today (9/16), and she's already added a second NYC date. It happens the day after the first at the same venue, on March 4 at Brooklyn Steel, and tickets are on sale now.

UPDATE: Weyes Blood also added second dates in San Francisco and Toronto for 2023, and a second Los Angeles date at Theatre at Ace Hotel in December.

See Weyes Blood's updated dates, and hear her great new single "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody" below, and pre-order her new album on purple "Loser Edition" vinyl in the BV store.

WEYES BLOOD: 2022-2023 TOUR

Thu. Dec. 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Fri. Dec. 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns

Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA

Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche

Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon

Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie

Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU

Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Mar. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Royale

Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom