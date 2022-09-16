Weyes Blood adds 2nd Brooklyn date & more shows to tour
Earlier this week, Weyes Blood announced her highly anticipated new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, and a 2023 tour supporting it. Tickets to the new shows went on sale today (9/16), and she's already added a second NYC date. It happens the day after the first at the same venue, on March 4 at Brooklyn Steel, and tickets are on sale now.
UPDATE: Weyes Blood also added second dates in San Francisco and Toronto for 2023, and a second Los Angeles date at Theatre at Ace Hotel in December.
See Weyes Blood's updated dates, and hear her great new single "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody" below, and pre-order her new album on purple "Loser Edition" vinyl in the BV store.
WEYES BLOOD: 2022-2023 TOUR
Thu. Dec. 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Fri. Dec. 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns
Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA
Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche
Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon
Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie
Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse
Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX
Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU
Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK
Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sat. Mar. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Royale
Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom