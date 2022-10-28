Weyes Blood drives into romantic horror territory in “Grapevine” video

Weyes Blood has established she's a horror fan, having recently hosted a "Freaky Movie Weekend" in NYC and paying homage to zombie-related film The Omega Man in the video for "“It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody," the first single from her upcoming album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Now, just ahead of Halloween, she's shared the video for "Grapevine" which takes her into gothic romance territory via a '70s sports car and a glowing eyed, shadowy monster. Watch the video, directed by Actual Objects, below.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out November 18 via Sub Pop and you can pre-order it on purple "Loser Edition" vinyl.

Weyes Blood will be on tour in 2023, including shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 3 & 4. All dates are listed below.