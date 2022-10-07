Weyes Blood hosting ‘Freaky Movie Weekend’ in NYC

Weyes Blood is a movie fan, and with Halloween coming up, she's hosting a 'Freaky Movie Weekend' in NYC at Tribeca's Roxy Hotel on October 14-16. As she says, her series features "A little freak, a little spook, and some non categorizable cinematic ephemera." Natalie Mering will be on hand for the early screenings on Friday (An American Werewolf in London) and Saturday (Hardcore).

Tickets are on sale and here are the films she'll be showing:

FRIDAY 10/14

9:15 PM: An American Werewolf in London (w/ Q&A)

11:45 PM: Possession

7:30 PM: Hardcore (w/ Q&A)

10 PM: Funeral of Roses

5:30 Rebecca

8:15: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Natalie also notes, "Be careful if you haven’t seen Possession you can’t Unsee it." Check out the poster and a trailer for the series below.

Weyes Blood gets a little freaky herself, tipping her hat to the movies Anchors Aweigh and Omega Man, in the video for "It's Not Just Me It's Everybody" from her anticipated new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. You can watch that below.

Preorder And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow on purple Loser Edition vinyl.