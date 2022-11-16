Weyes Blood shares “God Turn Me Into a Flower” ft Oneohtrix Point Never

Weyes Blood releases her highly anticipated new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, this week, and just ahead of that she's shared one of the prettiest songs on the album. "God Turn Me Into a Flower" is a celestial ballad featuring synthwork from Oneohtrix Point Never's Daniel Lopatin, and inwardly looking lines like "You yearn to be that thing you could never get to / 'Cause the person on the other side Has always just been you." Listen to that below.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out November 18 via Sub Pop and you can pre-order it on purple "Loser Edition" vinyl.

Weyes Blood will be on tour in 2023, including shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 3 & 4. All dates are listed below.

WEYES BLOOD: 2022-2023 TOUR

Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Fri. Dec. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns

Tue. Jan. 31 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA

Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche

Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon

Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie

Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU

Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Mar. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at The Market

Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom