Weyes Blood shares “God Turn Me Into a Flower” ft Oneohtrix Point Never
Weyes Blood releases her highly anticipated new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, this week, and just ahead of that she's shared one of the prettiest songs on the album. "God Turn Me Into a Flower" is a celestial ballad featuring synthwork from Oneohtrix Point Never's Daniel Lopatin, and inwardly looking lines like "You yearn to be that thing you could never get to / 'Cause the person on the other side Has always just been you." Listen to that below.
And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out November 18 via Sub Pop and you can pre-order it on purple "Loser Edition" vinyl.
Weyes Blood will be on tour in 2023, including shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 3 & 4. All dates are listed below.
WEYES BLOOD: 2022-2023 TOUR
Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Fri. Dec. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns
Tue. Jan. 31 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA
Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche
Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon
Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie
Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse
Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX
Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU
Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK
Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sat. Mar. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at The Market
Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom