Weyes Blood shares new song “Grapevine”
Weyes Blood has shared the second single off her much-anticipated new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, following lead single "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody." New single "Grapevine" is a gorgeous song cut from the same '70s-meets-now cloth that Weyes Blood does so well, and speaking about it, she says, "Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other. We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?" Listen below.
Weyes Blood is also hosting a 'Freaky Movie Weekend' in NYC this weekend (10/14-16), and she'll be on tour in 2023, including shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 3 & 4. All dates are listed below.
And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow comes out 11/18 via Sub Pop and you can pre-order it on purple vinyl.
WEYES BLOOD - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Fri. Dec. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns
Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA
Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche
Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon
Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie
Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse
Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX
Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU
Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK
Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sat. Mar. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner [New venue]
Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom