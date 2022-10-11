Weyes Blood shares new song “Grapevine”

Weyes Blood has shared the second single off her much-anticipated new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, following lead single "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody." New single "Grapevine" is a gorgeous song cut from the same '70s-meets-now cloth that Weyes Blood does so well, and speaking about it, she says, "Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other. We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?" Listen below.

Weyes Blood is also hosting a 'Freaky Movie Weekend' in NYC this weekend (10/14-16), and she'll be on tour in 2023, including shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 3 & 4. All dates are listed below.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow comes out 11/18 via Sub Pop and you can pre-order it on purple vinyl.

WEYES BLOOD - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Fri. Dec. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns

Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA

Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche

Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon

Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie

Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU

Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Mar. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner [New venue]

Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom