Weyes Blood shares ‘Titanic Rising’ outtake as part of Roblox game

While we wait for Weyes Blood's follow-up to her fantastic 2019 album Titanic Rising (our #1 of that year), that we're hoping will come out this year, she's shared an outtake from it, "Titanic Risen." To hear it, though, you'll need to play 'Roblox Titanic,' an update to the very popular Roblox online gaming platform (that has previously hosted music performances, like by Lil Nas X). Here's the gist:

Aboard Roblox Titanic you can explore the ship's luxurious interior with fellow passengers! Reenact the infamous iceberg spotting. Roleplay as the ship sinks, rooms flood, lifeboats launch, funnels fall, and the ship splits in half.

While trying to survive the famously iceberg-susceptible ship, "Titanic Risen" plays, along with a few other tracks from Titanic Rising. You can take the plunge here.

You can also listen to Titanic Rising below.