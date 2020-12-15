WFUV’s Rita Houston, RIP

WFUV program director and DJ Rita Houston has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 59. Chuck Singleton, the station's general manager, shared the sad news via a moving tribute on WFUV's website, writing, "Rita was the north star of WFUV’s sound and its public service, guiding the station’s musical direction for decades. She was a New York original, a trailblazing woman of exceptional talent who shaped a unique style behind the microphone — informed and informal, intimate, warm, genuine. But also, one of tremendous joy."

Rita celebrated her 25th anniversary at WFUV in 2019 and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said she's left an "indelible mark" on the city, “bringing joy to listeners throughout the five boroughs, providing a platform for new talent that deserves to be heard, and enriching the cultural vitality of our city.”

Read Chuck Singleton's tribute in full below. Rest in peace, Rita.