Wharf Cat removes Jeff Zagers’ releases after he attends US Capitol riot

Wharf Cat Records has cut ties with Savannah, GA musician Jeff Zagers after he posted about attending Wednesday's (1/6) pro-Trump rally at the US Capitol, which ended in a mob storming the building, leaving five dead. The label posted a statement on social media about their move, writing, "We were shocked, disappointed, angered, and saddened to learn that an artist we worked with in the past attended the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6." It continues:

As a label, we strive to promote equity and inclusivity in our community and do not tolerate voices of hate or acts of violence. We would never knowingly work with anyone who supports the events of January 6th or any part of the movement that enacted this attack on the U.S. Capitol, and are actively taking the artist’s releases down. Thank you to the members of our community who have reached out to share your thoughts and feelings with us over the past few days. Please continue to reach out to us via email (info@wharfcatrecords.com) or via DM if you’d like to continue to conversation. – WCR

Stereogum confirmed with Wharf Cat that Zagers was the artist in question. Screencaps of posts from his previously public, now private Instagram account were shared on the Twitter account @OutTerrorists.

Ariel Pink, who was at the Capitol with John Maus, was dropped by Mexican Summer after word of his attendance spread.

Iced Earth leader John Schaffer is being sought by the police and FBI after he was identified in photo from the scene.

Jamiroquai's Jay Kay, however, was definitely not there.