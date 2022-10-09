What are blink-182 teasing?

It looks like something is afoot in the world of blink-182. They wiped their Instagram clean, their website says "under construction... hard at work! check back soon," they updated their Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook profile picture to be their black-and-white smiley face logo (the one that graced their greatest hits album), and NME points out that they liked a bunch of tweets about them from 2013 and 2012, all of which included the phrase "10 years." A Reddit user also posted a series of posters seen in Manhattan that advertise something called "182 Industries" with the slogan "Your future is cumming...in the blink of an eye," followed by the URL onehundredeightytwo.com, which redirects to blink's website. Someone on Twitter also pointed out that an electronic billboard in Peru has been showing a new blink-182 logo:

Over the summer, it seemed like maybe Tom DeLonge was teasing that he was back in blink-182, though Mark later said, "There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of blink-182! If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official blink-182 outlets."

Back in 2021, Travis Barker said that blink were working on a new album that would feature Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell.

Stay tuned to find out more.