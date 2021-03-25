‘What We Do in the Shadows’ spinoff ‘Wellington Paranormal’ coming to HBO Max & The CW

Wellington Paranormal, the sitcom spin-off of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows, has been airing on New Zealand's TVNZ2 network for three seasons already, with fans wondering when it would get a North American release, especially after the success of FX's What We Do in the Shadows series. Good news has finally come: Wellington Paranormal has been picked up by The CW and HBO Max for a joint broadcast/streaming release this summer.

If you haven't heard about the series, it follows, mockumentary style, officers in the Wellington Paranormal division as they investigate spooky and unexplainable occurrences. It's part X-Files, part Ghostbusters, and part COPS, with that same very silly sensibility Clement and Waititi brought to WWDITS. Clement has written and directed a number of episodes.

The series will air on The CW and then be available the next day on HBO Max (and the CW's streaming app). The specific premiere date is still TBA, but you can watch a few clips from the series below.