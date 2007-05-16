What’s going on?
DOWNLOAD: Kinski - Semaphore (MP3)
* Pete Doherty to exhibit "Bloodworks"
* Bono objects to penthouse smoke
* New Spoon track at Prefix
* Elliot Smith photo book, live album
* Trent Reznor blasts label for high priced CD's
* Kinski touring with Tool
* Franz Ferdinand launch t-shirt line
* Franz Ferdinand to collaborate with the Mitchell Brothers
* Radio City concert to raise money for King Memorial
* Rick Rubin to aid Columbia Records with new music business model
* Spinal Tap want to collaborate with Ricky Gervais