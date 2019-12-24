What’s going on Christmas Eve (Hanukkah Night 3)?

You can browse our full NYC show calendar for all of tonight's shows, but here are some highlights...

Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom

In addition to being Christmas Eve, it's also Night 3 of Hanukkah. Yo La Tengo continue their 2019 run and tonight, like all of the shows, will include surprise comedian and musical act openers, as well as special guests during the encore. Proceeds go to charity.

You can also find quality entertainment on almost any night of the week at: Barbès bar and performance space in Park Slope, LunÀtico in Bed Stuy, Nublu in the East Village, Blue Note jazz club in the West Village, The Stone in multiple locations, Comedy Cellar in the West Village, and Q.E.D. comedy club in Astoria.

You can also check out a movie and options include Uncut Gems, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Little Women, 1917, Parasite, Knives Out, Bombshell, and Queen & Slim. Not leaving the house? Watch John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, binge Watchmen, The Mandalorian, the new season of The Expanse, or catch up on Succession or...you have seen Fleabag, right?

For all of tonight's shows, and tomorrow's, check out our NYC concert calendar.

What are you doing for New Year’s Eve? If you’re going to be in NYC, check out our NYE Guide.

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and SNAPCHAT.

For even more NYC show info, follow @BVNYCshows on Twitter.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

What else?