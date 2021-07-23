What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Gracie and Rachel, meeadows, Starr Busby @ The Sultan Room
- ISO50 w/ Tycho, RAC, Com Truise, Roosevelt, Heathered Pearls, Nitemoves @ Brooklyn Mirage
- !!! (DJ set) @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- Wilk Yaks, YAASSS, Adam Amram (Psychic Ills) @ TV Eye
- Museum of Love (DJ set) @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Huntertones, The RT's @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Brandi Carlile, Amythyst Kiah @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Anthony Naples, PLO Man @ Nowadays
- Jennifer Silva @ Mama Tried
- Dave Hill @ The Loft at City Winery
- Chromeo (DJ set) @ Disco on the Hudson
- Dimmer Twins (Patterson Hood & Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers) @ City Winery
- Alsarah & The Nubatones @ C'mon Everybody
- The Knights @ Bryant Park
- Jorma Kaukonen @ Suneagles Golf Club
- Vision Fest w/ The Amina Claudine Myers Voice Octet, Patricia Spears Jones, Generation IV, Reflections: A Portrait of Amina Claudine Myers @ Pioneer Works
- Lisa Fischer @ Blue Note Jazz Club
