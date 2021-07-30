What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Tomberlin @ TV Eye
- Japanese Breakfast, Mannequin Pussy @ White Eagle Hall
- Rise Against, Descendents, Spanish Love Songs @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Beta Librae, Mike Servito @ Nowadays
- Beautiful Swimmers, Elise @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives @ Adler Hall
- Volvox, Word of Command, DJ Clone (FIST) @ Elsewhere
- North Mississippi Allstars @ City Winery
- Vision Festival w/ Brandon Lopez Trio, Ingrid Laubrock's Monochromes, fly or die, Moten/Lopez/Cleaver, David Murray Octet Revival @ Pioneer Works
- Mike Birbiglia @ City Winery Loft
- Goalkeeper, Off Guard, Alumni @ Amityville Music Hall
- Metalfier, Firehaze, Prime Prophecy, Green Secret @ Arrogant Swine
- Ladrones, Beat Brigade, Invading Species @ Bushwick Public House
To coincide with Rise Against's NYC show tonight, the band will also be taking over our Instagram from 3 PM onwards for a day's worth of behind-the-scenes, tour-diary-style IG stories. Check it out, and also pick up their new album (on picture disc or flame colored vinyl) in our store.
