What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Shilpa Ray, Beechwood, Sage Sparks @ TV Eye
- Baby Dayliner @ Trans Pecos
- Limp Bizkit, Spiritbox @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Lou Barlow @ George Keeley
- More Elian, DJ Shannon @ Elsewhere Hall
- Sir Babygirl, Sofia Dobrushin, Jes Tom, Lee Schulder @ The Broadway
- Upper Wilds, Savak, Maximum Ernst @ Mama Tried
- Buffy Sainte-Marie, Naia Kete @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Jason Kendig, Mike Servito @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- DJ Snake, Westend, Perch, Carrie Keller @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Stimmerman, Tiny Gun, Oceanator @ Green Lung Studio
- Arverne, Earth Dad, CD Ghost @ Berlin
- Akai Solo, Nosaj, Fatboy Sharif, Hijinx, Skech185 @ Arrogant Swine
- Somerset Thrower, Rule Them All, Victory Garden @ Amityville Music Hall
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Catbite stream a release show for their new album Nice One at 7:30 PM ET on Ska Tune Network's YouTube.
Vagabon streams a set from Brooklyn Steel on Bowery Presents' Twitch at 8 PM ET.
Foxing stream a release show for their new album Draw Down the Moon at 9 PM ET (tickets).
--
