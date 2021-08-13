What’s Going on Friday?

Modest Mouse's Brooklyn Steel show streams on Twitch at 10 PM ET.

Filed Under: Alice TM, Allegra Krieger, Amon Tobin, Ben Seretan, Covey, Dave Scanlon, Doctor Jeep, Elijah Wolf, Ethan Woods, Family Diner, Field Guides, friendship, Gee Dee, Habibti, Hnry Flwr, Juan Maclean, Karl Blau, Kush Jones, Lea Bertucci, Leya, LVCHLD, Machine Girl, Mariah the Scientist, Marigold, Natasha Bisouxxxx, Nico Hedley, Nu Jazz, OOF, Peaer, Pent, Physical Therapy, Qiuntelli, Rachika Nayar, Sainthood Reps, Sandy Ewen, Sawvie, Scarlett, Sipper, Smile Machine, Suzie Kim, the brother brothers, the natvral, Tired Radio, Titonton Duvante, Tobin Sprout, Two Fingers, Viktor Longo, Yasser Tejeda, Yesduke, Zopa
