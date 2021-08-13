What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Modest Mouse, The Districts @ Brooklyn Steel
- Porches, Liam Benzvi, And Me, Slick Bill @ Baby's All Right
- Tobin Sprout, The Natvral @ The Saint
- Ben Seretan, Dave Scanlon, Field Guides, Suzie Kim, Nico Hedley, Natasha Bisouxxxx, Ethan Woods, Alice TM @ The Broadway
- The Brother Brothers, Elijah Wolf, Allegra Krieger @ The Sultan Room
- Skip Marley, Ivy Sole @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Amon Tobin, Two Fingers (DJ set), Doctor Jeep, Habibti @ Elsewhere
- Covey, Sipper, Marigold @ TV Eye
- Smile Machine, Scarlett, Sandy Ewen, Oof @ The Windjammer
- Friendship, Peaer (solo), Karl Blau @ Union Pool
- Sainthood Reps, Tired Radio, Family Diner, Yesduke @ Amityville Music Hall
- Physical Therapy, Titonton Duvante, Pent @ Nowadays
- Juan Maclean B2B GEE DEE @ IRL
- Yasser Tejeda @ Pier 45
- Zopa @ Mercury Lounge
- Mariah the Scientist, Sawvie, Qiuntelli @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Kush Jones, Nu Jazz, Machine Girl (DJ set), LEYA, Lea Bertucci, Rachika Nayar @ Market Hotel
- LVCHLD, HNRY FLWR, Viktor Longo @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Daryl Hall & John Oates @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Ali Wong @ Beacon Theatre
LIVESTREAMS:
Modest Mouse's Brooklyn Steel show streams on Twitch at 10 PM ET.
