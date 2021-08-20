What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Lorde @ Rumsey Playfield (Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series)
- Lorde (meet & greet) @ Rough Trade
- Laura Jane Grace @ Crossroads
- Dead and Company @ Citi Field
- It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC: Queens w/ George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars (with special guests), Too $hort, DJ Hurricane, DJ Wiz, EPMD, Mobb Deep, Yo-Yo, Havoc of the Infamous @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Mikey Erg, Crazy and the Brains, Fat Heaven @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Nosaj Thing (DJ set), Holodec B2B Brian Vidal, Sucia! @ Elsewhere Hall
- Mustafa @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- Bill Frisell Trio @ Industry City
- Kool Keith, Tygapaw, Mari World @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Alex Frankel (Holy Ghost), The Island (Luka Tacon & Mr. JPatt), Ari & Dro @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Riobamba, Bembona, DJ Blass @ Nowadays
- Alice Longyu Gao, Food House @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Koyo, Rule Them All, Shackled, Stand Still, Yesduke @ Amityville Music Hall
- !!! (DJ set) @ The Turk's Inn Rooftop
- Native Sun, Dion Lunadon, Dropper @ TV Eye
- Lauren Flax, David Paglia, Vivian Wang @ TBA Brooklyn
- Desert Sharks, Ugli, Basic Bitches, Frida Kill @ Windjammer
- Yacht Rock Revue @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Springsteen on Broadway @ St. James Theatre
