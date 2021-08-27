What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, The Bronx @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Yaeji, KeiyaA, Nappy Nina @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Regional Justice Center, Jarhead Fertilizer, The Fight, Junta @ Market Hotel
- Deicide, Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding, Begat the Niphilim @ The Monarch
- Wreckless Eric @ Our Wicked Lady
- Azealia Banks @ Webster Hall
- Luke Jenner (DJ set), Timo Lee, Mr. Unknown @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Lee Foss, Johnny Mahon B2B Stello @ Schimanski
- Mike Birbiglia @ The Loft at City Winery
- Indigo Sparke, Qasim Naqvi @ Baby's All Right
- All Time Low, The Story So Far, The Maine, Movements, Grayscale, Pinkshift @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Geese, Native Sun, Them Airs @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Cameron Esposito @ The Bell House
- Carl Craig, DJ Minx, Devoye @ Elsewhere Hall
- Circles Around The Sun, Mikaela Davis @ Bowery Ballroom
- Bellows, Joanna Sternberg, Julian Cubillos @ Wet Spot
- Lane 8, Le Youth, Sultan + Shepard @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Rebirth Brass Band @ City Winery
- Coco & Breezy @ 14th Street Park
LIVESTREAMS:
Torres streams a performances of her new album Thirstier at 7:30 PM ET (tickets).
