What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Arooj Aftab, Yasmin Williams @ Pioneer Works
- Anna Fox Rochinski, Scout Gillett, May Rio @ The Broadway
- Nite Jewel, NAIMA, DJ Bryndon Cook @ Baby's All Right
- QWAM, Haybaby, Oceanator, B3cca @ Rippers
- Bonobo (DJ set), Kate Garvey @ Elsewhere
- Matisyahu @ City Winery
- Toby Goodshank, Leslie Graves, Starcrossed Losers @ The Windjammer
- Avatar, Magic Sword, Tallah @ Irving Plaza
- Mike Birbiglia @ The Loft at City Winery
- Anthony Naples, DJ'J, rage.inald @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Jhay Cortez @ United Palace Theater
- Electric Zoo w/ Alesso, Seven Lions, Fisher, Loud Luxury, Joyride, Sam Feldt, Bruno Martini, Mime, Zeds Dead, Subtronics, Peekaboo, Blunts & Blondes, Yultron, Blanke, Lick, Sippy, Heyz, Alpha 9, Cosmic Gate, Gardenstate, Mitis, Crystal Skies, Fatum, Mike Saint-Jules, Ekali, Valentine Khan, K&D, Moksi, JSTJR, Party Pupils, Ship Wrek, Moore Kismet, Coco & Breezy @ Randall's Island
- Hot 97's On Da Reggae & Soca Tip w/ Shaggy, TeeJay, Spice, Nailah Blackman, Charly Black, Patrice Roberts, Mr. Vegas @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- Azealia Banks @ Webster Hall
- Nimesh Patel, Liz Miele, Negin Farsad, Seaton Smith, Vladimir Caamaño @ Little Island
- The Cradle, Blood, Foyer Red, Peaer (solo) @ Pet Rescue
