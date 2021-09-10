What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- My Morning Jacket, Brittany Howard @ Forest Hills Stadium
Guided by Voices @ Irving PlazaUPDATE: postponed due to illness.
- Mdou Moctar, Blacks' Myths @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Andy Shauf, Tomberlin @ Warsaw
- Trippie Redd, iann dior, SoFaygo @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- Nation of Language, Public Practice @ Bowery Ballroom
- The Gories, The Bobby Lees @ TV Eye
- Claude VonStroke, Green Velvet, Moon Boots, Vnssa, Joeski, Nasser Baker @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Surfbort, Dreamcrusher, Gnarcissists @ Baby's All Right
- Kim Ann Foxman, Lauren Flax, Jadalareign, Earth Beat @ Good Room
- Blu Anxxiety, TRiPPJONES, Dog Breath, Hüstler, Screwmanew, Callahead @ Saint Vitus
- Durand Jones & The Indications, 79.5, DJ Rambo Salinas @ Brooklyn Steel
- Husbandry, Loss Becomes, Total Meltdown, Gordita Beach @ The Nest
- Boiler Room Festival w/ Bizzy Banks, Dizzy Fae, Half Moon, Hu Dat, Like That Records, Mick Jenkins, Polo Perks, Yazmine, Yung Neil, Rhizome Presents, Analog Soul, Ash Lauryn Curates, Kai Alce, Kyle Hall, Papi Juice, Patia's Fantasy World, Ron Trent @ Knockdown Center
- Regis, Headless Horseman, Becka Diamond @ Basement
- Nellie McKay @ Birdland Theater
- Antagonizers ATL, Suzi Moon, 45 Adapters @ Our Wicked Lady
LIVESTREAMS:
Reigning Sound stream their June 5, 2021 set from the Harbor Town Amphitheatre in Memphis, TN at 8 PM ET (tickets).
