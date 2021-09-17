What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Bob Mould Band, Kestrels @ Webster Hall
- Lord Huron, Allison Ponthier @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Move Forward Fest w/ Sleepy Hallow, Yung Baby Tate, Cousin Stizz, Doechii, Rome Streetz, LADIBREE @ Knockdown Center
- Weedeater, The Atomic Bitchwax, Joe Buck Yourself, Rebelmatic @ Arrogant Swine
- CupcakKe, Alice Longyu Gao, Jorianna @ Elsewhere Hall
- Dawes, Bonny Light Horseman, Erin Rae @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Duckwrth, Shaun Ross, Anthony Dragons @ Bowery Ballroom
- Michael Berdan (Uniform), Horoscope, Annunziata @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Mr Eazi, Bembona, AJO @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Fat Heaven, Teenage Halloween, Noods, Wreath @ Bar Freda
- Bad Behavior w/ Tedd Patterson (DJ set), Ana Matronic (DJ set), Paurro (DJ set), Casey Spooner @ 3 Dollar Bill
- Tank and the Bangas @ Brooklyn Bowl
- FIXED w/ Juan Maclean, Gee Dee, Yibing, JDH & Dave P @ Good Room
- Deceased, Cardiac Arrest, Abominog @ Gold Sounds
- The Toasters, Beat Brigade, The Rudie Crew, The Lousekateers, The Monkeychunks @ The Kingsland
- Tygapaw, Goth Jafar, Donis @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- The Black Crowes, Dirty Honey @ Jones Beach
- Serena Isioma, Ernest Rareberrg @ Baby's All Right
- Charley Crockett, Lucas Hudgins @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- DISCOTECHNIQUE w/ Rich Medina, Zephyr Ann @ House of Yes
- Michaela Anne, Lady Dan @ Mercury Lounge
- David Cross @ The Bell House
LIVESTREAMS:
Overcoats stream a set at 7 PM ET on Bowery Presents' Twitch.
