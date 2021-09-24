What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Governors Ball w/ Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, Portugal. the Man, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, EarthGang, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, more @ Citi Field
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Joy Oladokun @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Osees @ Warsaw
- Yo La Tengo @ White Eagle Hall
- Blood Incantation, Funeral Leech, Morbid Sphere @ Market Hotel
- Amaarae, Amindi @ SOB's
- EarthGang @ Schimanski
- Downtown Boys, Rataz En Zelo @ The People's Forum
- Indigo De Souza, Horse Jumper of Love @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Sinkhole, Mikey Erg, Strangepride @ Gold Sounds
- Hiro Kone, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Drew McDowall, Jaimie Branch @ Knockdown Center
- Islands, Menno Versteeg @ Elsewhere Hall
- Dougie Poole, Sam Buck, Abbie from Mars @ The Broadway
- Madeon, Chrome Sparks @ Terminal 5
- Cheap Trick @ Irving Plaza
- Bang on a Can Music Series w/ L'Rain @ The Isamu Noguchi Foundatoin and Garden Museum
- Holy Wave, Peel Dream Magazine, Shower Curtain @ The Sultan Room
- Jim Gaffigan @ Radio City Music Hall
- Third Eye Blind (How We Hold Each Other Right Now screening) @ Gramercy Theatre
- Mild High Club, Long Haired Jazz (DJ set) @ Webster Hall
- Fall Back Comedy Jam w/ Rip Michaels, Mo'nique, Jess Hilarious, Brandon T. Jackson, Arnez J, Lil Duval, Spanky Hayes, Busta Rhymes, 2 Chainz, DC Young Fly, Zoie Fenty @ Barclays Center
- Toad The Wet Sprocket @ City Winery
- Demetri Martin @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Birds of Maya, Writhing Squares, pound @ Baby's All Right
- The Giraffes, Netherlands, Skull Practitioners, Cold Dice @ Our Wicked Lady
- T4T LUV NRG w/ Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa @ Good Room
- Donovan's Yard @ Baby's All Right
- Hodera, Lily Talmers, The Last Arizona, Darrell Arden @ The Diner Studios
LIVESTREAMS:
Firefly streams on Mandolin starting at 1:30 PM ET, including The Killers, Sylvan Esso, Wiz Khalifa, Cage the Elephant, Taking Back Sunday, Iann Dior, Band of Horses, Arlo Parks, Flo Milli, Aluna, White Reaper, Duckwrth, Pom Pom Squad, and more.
Billie Eilish's Governors Ball set streams at 8:45 PM ET on Oculus.
