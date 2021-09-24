What’s Going on Friday?

photo by Ryan Muir

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Firefly streams on Mandolin starting at 1:30 PM ET, including The Killers, Sylvan Esso, Wiz Khalifa, Cage the Elephant, Taking Back Sunday, Iann Dior, Band of Horses, Arlo Parks, Flo Milli, Aluna, White Reaper, Duckwrth, Pom Pom Squad, and more.

Billie Eilish's Governors Ball set streams at 8:45 PM ET on Oculus.

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE

Filed Under: 2 Chainz, Abbie from Mars, Arnez J, Birds of Maya, Brandon T Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Chrome Sparks, cold dice, Darrell Arden, DC Young Fly, Demetri Martin, Donovan's Yard, Dougie Poole, Downtown Boys, Drew McDowall, Eris Drew, Hiro Kone, Hodera, Holy Wave, Islands, Jaimie Branch, Jess Hilarious, Jim Gaffigan, L'Rain, Lil Duval, Lily Talmers, Long Haired Jazz, Madeon, Menno Versteeg, Mikey Erg, Mild High Club, Mo'nique, Netherlands, Octo Octa, Peel Dream Magazine, Pound, Rataz En Zelo, Rip Michaels, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Sam Buck, Shower Curtain, sinkhole, Skull Practitioners, Spanky Hayes, Strangepride, The Giraffes, The Last Arizona, Third Eye Blind, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Writhing Squares, Zoie Fenty
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top