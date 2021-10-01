What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Yo La Tengo, Mountain Movers, DJ Amanda Nazario @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Jeff Tweedy, Joanna Sternberg @ Brooklyn Made
- Charli XCX, umru @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Ziggy Marley @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- TOKiMONSTA, Rochelle Jordan, Biicla @ Brooklyn Steel
- Boys Noize, LOKA, BRUX (DJ set) @ Elsewhere Hall
- The Ocean Blue, Riverside USA @ The Bell House
- Fred Thomas @ Mama Tried
- Dreamer Boy, May Rio, Isa Reyes @ Baby's All Right
- Blxst @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tedeschi Trucks Band @ Beacon Theatre
- Bootblacks, Johnny Dynamite & The Bloodsuckers, Ronnie Stone @ The Broadway
- Tinder LIVE w/ Lane Moore, David Cross, Negin Farsad @ Littlefield
