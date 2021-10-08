What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Dave Grohl @ Skyline Drive-In (New Yorker Fest)
- Madlib, Akai Solo, Sean Sato @ Elsewhere Hall
- New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan, LØLØ @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Deradoorian, LEYA @ Public Records
- 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Shlohmo (DJ set), cry$cross @ Elsewhere Hall
- Hercules & Love Affair (DJ set), The Illustrious Blacks, Love Prism @ Good Room
- Jungle, Blu DeTiger @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead @ Wellmont Theater
- Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, Yola @ Madison Square Garden
- Microwave, Elder Brother, Taking Meds, Weakened Friends @ Knitting Factory
- H2O, Be Well, Crossed Keys @ Crossroads
- Todd Rundgren @ Gramercy Theatre
- Wiki @ Soho Rooftop
- Goose @ Terminal 5
- Josh Ritter @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
- Patton Oswalt @ Kings Theatre
- Total Freedom B2B Byrell The Great, ELISE B2B DJ SWISHA, Oscar Nñ B2B br0nz3_g0dd3ss, Devoye B2B JADALAREIGN, Groovy Groovy B2B Slink @ Bushwick location TBA
- UV-TV, Lathe of Heaven, Flexi @ TV Eye
- Negative Gemini, ESPRIT, Vitesse X, Caroline Loveglow, Pictureplane (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- The Veldt, Dead Leaf Echo, The Silk War, Burnt Sugar, Your 33 Black Angels, Rose Slopes @ Our Wicked Lady
- Crime in Stereo, Make War, Good Sleepy, Stand Still @ Amityville Music Hall
- Kontravoid, Damascus Knives, Regelio @ Saint Vitus Bar
- JW Francis, Koleżanka, Babehoven @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Tedeschi Trucks Band @ Beacon Theatre
- Umphrey's McGee @ Capitol Theatre
- The Struts, Starbenders @ Irving Plaza
LIVESTREAMS:
Robert Glasper Electric Trio stream a performance at 8 PM ET (tickets).
Laura Jane Grace streams "Live From The PV Patio" at 9:15 PM ET (tickets.
