What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- IDLES, Gustaf @ Terminal 5
- Japanese Breakfast, Luna Li @ Brooklyn Steel
- Nothing, Frankie Rose, Anxious, Enumclaw @ Elsewhere
- Lucero @ Webster Hall
- Kaytranada, Joyce Wrice @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- King Woman, Dreamcrusher @ Saint Vitus
- Liturgy, LEYA, Sore Dream, TEL @ Knitting Factory
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Noun, Rebecca Ryskalczyk (Bethlehem Steel), Anna Altman @ The Broadway
- L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation, Fairytale, Scalple, Anti-Machine @ TV Eye
- Benny The Butcher @ Wellmont Theater
- Fear Not Ourselves Alone, The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick, Marbling @ Wonderville
- Mindforce, Crown of Thornz, Combust, Gridiron, Worn, Stand Still @ Amityville Music Hall
- Lotus @ Irving Plaza
- Cola Boyy, Nitefire, DJ Gentle Dom @ Elsewhere Zone One
- George Clanton, Magdalena Bay, Vitesse X @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mother Nature, Nappy Nina, Stas the Boss, Cellus Hamilton, Meechy718 @ Friends and Lovers
- Blood Lemon, Ultra Major, Guilty Giraffe @ Berlin
- Queer Prom w/ Caroline Rose @ The Sultan Room
- Talib Kweli @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Josie Cotton, Valley Girl screening @ White Eagle Hall
- Plural, Akua B2B Umfang, quest?onmarq @ TBA Bushwick location
- Tedd Patterson (DJ set), Ana Matronic (DJ set), Casey Spooner, Peter Napoli (DJ set) @ 3 Dollar Bill
- Lisa Loeb @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Mike Servito, Justin Cudmore, Love Letters, Analog Soul @ Good Room
- DJ Slugo, Lauren Flax, EQUISS, Jules @ Arrogant Swine
--
