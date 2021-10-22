What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Kamasi Washington, keiyaA @ Beacon Theatre
- Parquet Courts, DJ Justin Strauss @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Circuit Des Yeux ft. Wordless Music Orchestra @ Knockdown Center
- Cassandra Jenkins, Claire Rousay @ Bowery Ballroom
- Crime in Stereo, Koyo, Hangman, Become One @ Elsewhere Hall
- Nancy Whang, Jacques Renault, Planet B, Pleasure Jams @ Good Room
- BRIC JazzFest w/ Sun Ra Arkestra, Roy Nathanson @ Nick Hakim, Thana Alexa: ONA, Stas THEE Boss, Adi Meyerson, Samir LanGus @ BRIC House
- Lee Ranaldo and Dither w/ Brian Chase @ The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum
- Sheer Terror, Skullcrack, Slapshot @ The Kingsland
- Days N Daze, Bridge City Sinners, Crazy and the Brains, Cop/Out @ Market Hotel
- Teenage Bottlerocket, Broadway Calls, Hopeless Otis, Brociopath (acoustic) @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Militarie Gun, Spice, Vanity, Born Sinner @ Trans-Pecos
- Loose Buttons, Tor Miller, Two Thumbs Down @ Baby's All Right
- The Tubes, Fee Waybill @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Helado Negro (meet & greet/signing) @ Rough Trade
- Sinkane (DJ set), Nick Millhiser (DJ set), Andrew Raposo (DJ set), Nancy Whang (DJ set), Juan Maclean @ The Turk's Inn Rooftop
- Jon Langford and Friends, Old Lady @ TV Eye
- Hallelujah the Hills, Gladshot, Lizdelise @ Union Pool
- Slic, May Rio, Shallowhalo @ The Windjammer
