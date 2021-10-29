What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rolling Loud w/ J. Cole, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask the Slump God, Wale, City Girls, Coi Leray, Chief KEef, J.I., Flipp Dinero, 42 Dugg, Tee Grizzley, Morray, Bas, Bia, Pouya, Kaash Paige @ Citi Field
- Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio, War on Women @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Quicksand, Narrow Head, Hello Mary @ Bowery Ballroom
- Pallbearer, SOM, Overdose @ Saint Vitus Bar
- The Magnetic Fields, Christian Lee Hutson @ City Winery
- Lunachicks (in conversation with Jeanne Fury and moderated by Suzy Hotrod) @ Strand Book Store
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Hannah Jadagu, Quinton Brock, Sabrina Song @ The Sultan Room
- Chaos Warp w/ Pinhead (DJ Machine Girl x Pushpin), Andy Morin (of Death Grips), 99Jakes, Miley Serious, Buzzi, Princess Peggie, Goth Jafar, Deviant Art Haute, Coi_n, Skullfucker, DJNR8 @ Market Hotel
- Trick or Trade w/ Lion Babe (DJ set), Rosa Pistola, Total Freedom, Quest?onmarq, Thelimitdoesnotexist, Oscar Nñ, Adam R., Cosmo, Memphy, Morenxxx, Simisea, La Duni, Head Empty, Heart Full @ Elsewhere
- The Nude Party, DJ Jonathan Toubin, The Adam Amram Family Band @ TV Eye
- Hovvdy @ Purgatory
- Hovvdy (meet & green / signing) @ Rough Trade
- Devil Master, Ces Cadáveres, Spiter, Anti-Machine @ Trans-Pecos
- Brasstacks @ Irving Plaza
- FEAR (of missing out) w/ Dickbyair, Zillion, Bodega Party, more @ Baby's All Right
- Ravi Coltrane @ Village Vanguard
- DJ Swisha @ Public Records
- The Bad Plus, Vuyo Sotashe @ Public theater
- The Budos Band, Cedric Burnside @ Brooklyn Made
- April + VISTA, Murielle, Miranda Del Sol @ C'Mon Everybody
- Cityfox Halloween w/ Behrouz, Carl Craig B2B Moodymann, Cassian, DJ Holographic, Fideles, Hot Since 82, Ida Engberg, Kevin Saunderson, Nora En Pure, Stephan Jolk, Vintage Culture, WhoMadeWho, bilaliwood, Hayata, Kate Stein, Wassu @ Avant Gardner
- Ruby The Hatchet, Deathchant, Grandpa Jack @ Union Pool
- Muscle Memory: Dead Celebs w/ Volvox, Carry Nation @ Knockdown Center
- Phil Lesh & Friends @ Capitol Theatre
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin's Dinner Party livestream airs at 8 PM ET and various other times (tickets).
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.