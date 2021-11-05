What’s Going on Friday?

photo by Ben Stas

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Slipknot streams Knotfest Los Angeles from Banc of California Stadium in LA, with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, Vended, and Cherry Bombs (tickets).

Screaming Females stream a set from the Ottobar in Baltimore at 10 PM ET (tickets).

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE

Filed Under: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Acacia Baileyana, Anno, baltra, Bearcat, Big Freedia, blood, Carmen Q Rothwell, catcher, Cosmo, CRICKETS, Durand Jones, El Michels Aff, Fluffi, Habibi, Juelz, León & Sayed, Montell2099, Nickodemus, Partifrei, Pauline Herr, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Razor Braids, RL Grime, Wendy Eisenberg, Witch Trials, youbet
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top