What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Thundercat, Channel Tres @ Terminal 5
- Angelique Kidjo, Josh Groban, Andra Day, Cyndi Lauper, Philip Glass, EarthGang, Ibrahim Maalouf @ Carnegie Hall
- Inter Arma, Artificial Brain, Glorious Depravity @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Drive-By Truckers, Buffalo Nichols @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Big Freedia, Durand Jones, Nickodemus @ Pioneer Works
- Incendiary, God's Hate, Age of Apocalypse @ Elsewhere Hall
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ The Ritz
- Sweeping Promises, Vanity, Pleaser @ Market Hotel
- Comeback Kid, A Wilhelm Scream @ House of Independents
- Come, Zwei Null Zwei @ Union Pool
- Wendy Eisenberg, Youbet, Carmen Q. Rothwell @ Purgatory
- Good Room 7th Bday Weekend w/ Baltra, Cosmo, Partifrei, Acacia Baileyana, Bearcat, Witch Trials, Fluffi, León & Sayed @ Good Room
- RL Grime, Montell2099, Juelz, Pauline Herr @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Habibi, Crickets, Anno, El Michels Aff (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Nick Hakim @ Beacon Theatre
- Catcher, Razor Braids, Blood @ TV Eye
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Slipknot streams Knotfest Los Angeles from Banc of California Stadium in LA, with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, Vended, and Cherry Bombs (tickets).
Screaming Females stream a set from the Ottobar in Baltimore at 10 PM ET (tickets).
--
