What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Wolf Alice, Bria @ Bowery Ballroom
- Luna, The Natvral @ White Eagle Hall
- Black Marble, Hypoluxo, Constant Smiles @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Windhand, Aertex @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Black Dice, Wolf Eyes, Xiu Xiu (solo), Liars (DJ set) @ Knockdown Center
- Narrow Head, Young Guv, Phantasia, Gil @ Market Hotel
- Old Man Gloom, Chepang, Nordra @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Wednesday, Peaer, They Are Gutting a Body of Water @ Baby's All Right
- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic @ Sony Hall
- Antibalas, Gideon King & City Blog @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Silver Synthetic, People's Court, Snoopy & The Who @ Union Pool
- John-Allison Weiss, Hit Like a Girl, Teenage Halloween, AllegrA @ The Broadway
- Dave Hause, Joe Pug @ Crossroads
- Booka Shade, QRTR, Arianna Danae @ Elsewhere Hall
- Joji, rei brown @ Terminal 5
- Dreamcrusher, Murderpact, Kill Alters (solo set), Guido, Reagan Holiday, Mankid vs Sweet, DJ Chaotic Ugly @ Trans-Pecos
- Surfer Blood, Tobin Sprout, Kiwi Jr @ Brooklyn Made
- Dirty Dozen Brass Band @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Bush Tetras (signing/meet & greet) @ Rough Trade
- Slow Magic, Juuku, Kenneth Takanami @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Wet @ Baby's All Right
- No Vacation, Hot Flash Heat Wave, Similar Kind @ House of Independents
- Yasmin Williams, Eli Winter @ The Loft at City Winery
- Duck Sauce @ Nebula
- Yacht Rock Revue @ The Paramount
- Cheap Trick @ Wellmont Theatre
- grouptherapy. @ Berlin Under A
- Dave Matthews Band, Dumpstaphunk @ Madison Square Garden
- Ronny Chieng @ Town Hall
- Paul F. Tompkins, Tawny Newsome, Eugene Cordero, Little Janet Varney @ Bell House
- Nick Kroll @ Carnegie Hall
- Colin Quinn @ Lucille Lortel Theatre
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Adult Swim Festival airs starting at 1:05 PM ET on YouTube, with Alien Weaponry, Thou, The Armed, Moor Mother, Kareem Ali, Dawn, Jessica Pratt, Angel Olsen, 070 Shake, Run The Jewels (music video premiere), 21 Savage, and more.
--
