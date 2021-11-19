What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, S.G. Goodman @ Capitol Theatre
- Dry Cleaning, Blair @ Market Hotel
- Nada Surf, Pom Pom Squad @ White Eagle Hall
- Vagabon, Angelica Garcia @ Brooklyn Made
- The Psychedelic Furs, Royston Langdon @ The Paramount
- Dan Deacon, Alex Silva, Patrick McMinn, Bedlam Brass @ Brooklyn Steel
- Empath, S.C.A.B., Ben Bondy (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Titus Andronicus, Disq @ House of Independents
- Murder By Death, Shawn James @ Warsaw
- The Fall of Troy @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Dark Thoughts, Outskirts, Persona, People's Temple @ Trans-Pecos
- Tokyo Police Club @ Bowery Ballroom
- Off With Their Heads, THICK @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Shilpa Ray, Frida Kill, Lola Pistola @ TV Eye
- Photay, Niara Sterling, Toribio, Sunny Cheeba, Ben Manzone, Rah @ Good Room
- Cities Aviv, Lukah, Griff Spex @ Trans-Pecos
- Karol G @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- 79.5, The Far East, Walk Talk, DJ Miss Hap @ The Sultan Room
- Dion Lunadon, The Trash Bags, CT Hustle & The Mustle @ Union Pool
- Plack Blague, Spike Hellis, Bustié @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Monster Rally @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Talia Goddess @ Rubulad
- The Slip, John Kimock @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Hodera, Babehoven, Gemma Laurence @ The Broadway
- Gin Blossoms @ Wellmont Theater
- Maria Bamford @ Bell House
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrate their new album Raise The Roof with a livestream at 1 PM ET on YouTube.
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit's Capitol Theatre show streams live at 8 PM ET (tickets).
--
