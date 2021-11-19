What’s Going on Friday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrate their new album Raise The Roof with a livestream at 1 PM ET on YouTube.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit's Capitol Theatre show streams live at 8 PM ET (tickets).

--

Filed Under: 79.5, Babehoven, Ben Manzone, Bustié, Cities Aviv, CT Hustle & The Mustle, Dark Thoughts, Dion Lunadon, DJ Miss Hap, Frida Kill, Gemma Laurence, Gin Blossoms, Griff Spex, Hodera, John Kimock, Karol G, Lola Pistola, Lukah, monster rally, Murder By Death, Niara Sterling, Off With Their Heads, Outskirts, Peoples Temple, Persona, Photay, Plack Blague, Rah, Shawn James, Shilpa Ray, spike hellis, Sunny Cheeba, Talia Goddess, The Fall of Troy, The Far East, The Slip, The Trash Bags, Thick, Tokyo Police Club, Toribio, Walk Talk
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
