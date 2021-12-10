What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Genesis @ UBS Arena
- Taking Back Sunday, Straylight Run, Modern Chemistry @ Starland Ballroom
- Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Sincere Engineer, Super American @ Le Poisson Rouge
- The Menzingers, Anika Pyle, Maxwell Stern & The Colliders @ Crossroads
- Kool Keith, Soul Glo @ Drom
- Advance Base, Claire Cronin, Luk Henderiks + Jane Lai @ Union Pool
- Khemmis (performing Hunted), High Reaper @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Preoccupations, METZ, FACS @ Bowery Ballroom
- Vijay Iyer, Arooj Aftab, Adam O'Farrill, Linda May Han Oh, more @ Park Avenue Armory
- The Dirty Nil, Chastity @ Knitting Factory
- Lyra Pramuk @ MoMA PS1
- Z100's Jingle Ball w/ Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio @ Madison Square Garden
- Slow Pulp, Strange Ranger @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Che Noir @ Cafe Erzulie
- Kane West, DJ Cryalot (of Kero Kero Bonito), No_4mat, Lu2k, Dv-i @ Market Hotel
- A2B2 Afterparty w/ Pauli Cakes B2B Pushpin B2B Chaotic Ugly B2B Abby B2B Miley Serious B2B Andy Morin (Death Grips) B2B Bort @ Baby's All Right
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ Blue Midtown
- Lauren Flax, TYGAPAW, Julia Govor, Maddy Maia, Tottie, Regularfantasy, Rose Kourts @ Good Room
- Cut Copy (DJ set), Tim Sweeney, Laura Lynn @ Elsewhere Hall
- Annie Hart, The Natvral @ TV Eye
- Com Truise, IT-XPO @ Elsewhere Hall
- Moon Hooch, Consider the Source @ Brooklyn Made
- Tredici Bacci @ Roulette
- Faten Kanaan, Supruli Trio @ Public Records
- The Damnwells, Luke Sital-Singh @ Bell House
LIVESTREAMS:
O'Brother stream "Garden Window - Live at Maze Studios" at 7:30 PM ET (tickets).
Nicole Atkins streams "Memphis Ice," which reimagines her 2020 album Italian Ice, at 9 PM ET (tickets).
