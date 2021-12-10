What’s Going on Friday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

O'Brother stream "Garden Window - Live at Maze Studios" at 7:30 PM ET (tickets).

Nicole Atkins streams "Memphis Ice," which reimagines her 2020 album Italian Ice, at 9 PM ET (tickets).

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE