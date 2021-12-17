What’s Going on Friday?

photo by P Squared

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Deafheaven perform their new album Infinite Granite in full, streaming at 9 PM ET (tickets).

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE

Filed Under: 4AM NYC, Acid Dad, Aether Realm, ANDREW, Anna Fox Rochinski, Ash Lauryn, Crosslegged, Dafnis Prieto, Deadtide, Dee Diggs, Dougie Poole, duendita, Fat Trout Trailer Park, Forgivers, Gift, Gladie, Glycolic, Graham Haynes, Honey Dijon, Hunny Ten, Jamie Peck, Joyer, Judy Collins, Kate Davis, KUMBAYA, Matt Rogers, Mirror Gazer, Moon Diagrams, Moon Kissed, musclecars, mztr, native sun, NZM, Omar S, Parks Department, Pinc Louds, Programmique, Public Practice, Pulsr, Ravi Coltrane, Rebirth Brass Band, Ron Trent, Rozwell Kid, Seven Kingdoms, Spirit Night, Tall Juan, The Narcotix, Unleash the Archers, Vijay Iyer
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top