What’s Going on Friday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Deafheaven perform their new album Infinite Granite in full, streaming at 9 PM ET (tickets).

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE