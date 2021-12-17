What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- Czarface @ Warsaw
- Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Blood Incantation, Primitive Man (playing Immersion), Sissy Spacek, Withered, Jarhead Fertilizer @ Saint Vitus Bar
- From Autumn to Ashes, Kaonashi, Godseyes @ Market Hotel
- Winter Stories w/ Judy Collins @ Town Hall
- Playboi Carti, Rico Nasty, Ken Car$on @ Barclays Center
- Unleash the Archers, Aether Realm, Seven Kingdoms, Deadtide @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Brian Fallon @ Crossroads
- Rozwell Kid, Gladie, Spirit Night @ The Broadway
- duendita, KUMBAYA @ Public Records
- Moon Diagrams, Glycolic, Mirror Gazer, NZM, ANDREW, Jamie Peck @ Berlin Under A
- Acid Dad, GIFT, Programmique @ The Sultan Room
- Dougie Poole, Anna Fox Rochinski, Crosslegged @ Gottscheer Hall
- Honey Dijon, Ash Lauryn, Dee Diggs @ Knockdown Center
- Moon Kissed, The Narcotix, Kate Davis @ Trans-Pecos
- Graham Haynes, Ravi Coltrane, Vijay Iyer, Dafnis Prieto @ The Jazz Gallery
- Omar S, 4AM NYC @ Good Room
- Joyer, Pulsr, mztr, Parks Department @ Purgatory
- Musclecars, Ron Trent @ Nowadays
- Rebirth Brass Band, Hunny Ten @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Forgivers @ Knitting Factory
- Pinc Louds, Tall Juan @ Elsewhere Hall
- Matt Rogers @ Bell House
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Deafheaven perform their new album Infinite Granite in full, streaming at 9 PM ET (tickets).
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.