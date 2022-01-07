What’s Going on Friday?

photo by Amanda Hatfield

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

  • Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, Soul Glo @ Starland Ballroom (more info)
  • Rhys Fulber, Dreamcrusher @ Saint Vitus Bar (more info)

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE

Filed Under: Accelerator, Adam Deitch, DJ Logic, Dreamcrusher, Electrocutioner, Gamma Ghouls, Karl Denson, Masego, MonoNeon, RHYS FULBER, Rosehardt, Tombstoner, Traitor
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top