What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Richard Thompson, Leslie Mendelson @ City Winery
- Trevor Noah @ Madison Square Garden
- Garcia Peoples, Sleepy Doug Shaw @ Union Pool
- NY Night Train w/ Daddy Long Legs, Old Lady, C.T. Hustle & The Muscle, Jonathan Toubin @ TV Eye
- Badass Brooklyn Animal Fundrasier w/ Baltra, Pictureplane, Promiseland, Beta Librae, Heathered Pearls @ Saint Vitus Bar
- A-Trak, Mindtrix, Jesse Rosegold @ Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
- Erasure, Bag Raiders @ Radio City Music Hall (more info)
- Brittany Carney, Sameer Naseem, Daniel Simonsen, Annie Hart, Sean McGuiness, Sean Yeaton (DJ set) @ Littlefield (more info)
- Asaf Avidan @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (more info)
LIVESTREAMS:
Winter JazzFest streams at 8 PM ET with Maurice "Mobetta" Brown ft. Anderson .Paak, w/ Chelsea Baratz, Takahiro Izumikawa, Parker McAllister.
