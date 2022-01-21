What’s Going on Friday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

Erasure, Bag Raiders @ Radio City Music Hall (more info)

Brittany Carney, Sameer Naseem, Daniel Simonsen, Annie Hart, Sean McGuiness, Sean Yeaton (DJ set) @ Littlefield (more info)

Asaf Avidan @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (more info)

LIVESTREAMS:

Winter JazzFest streams at 8 PM ET with Maurice "Mobetta" Brown ft. Anderson .Paak, w/ Chelsea Baratz, Takahiro Izumikawa, Parker McAllister.

