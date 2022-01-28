What’s Going on Friday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

The Weather Station, Sam Amidon @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (more info)

(more info) Another Michael, Jodi @ Union Pool (more info)

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE