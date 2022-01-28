What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Samia, Annie Dirusso @ Webster Hall
- Pissed Jeans, Gyna Bootleg, Sunk Heaven @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Rakim, KRS-One, DMC, Nice & Smooth, Roxanne Shant'e, DJ Mister Cee @ St. George Theatre
- Matthew Dear, Yibing, Relaxer, SPF 50 @ Good Room
- Vijay Iyer Trio @ Village Vanguard
- Mother Cell, Dreamcrusher, Kill Alters, Pushpin (DJ set) @ Trans-Pecos
--
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
The Weather Station, Sam Amidon @ Music Hall of Williamsburg(more info) Another Michael, Jodi @ Union Pool(more info)
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.