What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Bruce Dickinson (spoken word) @ Town Hall
- Eddie Vedder and The Earthlings, Glen Hansard @ Beacon Theatre
- Fireboy DML @ Irving Plaza
- Uffie, Count Baldor, Chicken, Alice Longyu Gao, Miss Madeline, Diveo, Adam Kraft, THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST @ H0l0
- A. Savage (of Parquet Courts), My Idea (Lily Konigsberg & Nate Amos) @ TV Eye
- Wolf King, Frail Body, Knoll @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Peaer, Babehoven, Foyer Red @ Union Pool
- Ravi Coltrane's Freedom Trio @ Symphony Space
- Veronica Vasicka, Kristine Barilli @ Public Records
- Yuksek, Orson @ Le Bain
- Dillon Francis, Yung Gravy @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Donis, Venus X @ Nowadays
- Patty Griffin, Adam Wright @ City Winery
- BEIGE, Bored Lord, Boyz II Tem, CCL, Kiernan Laveaux, Octo Octa B2B Eris Drew @ Good Room
- John Scofield @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Todd Barry, Jim Tews @ Bell House
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.