What’s Going on Friday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Waxahatchee, Madi Diaz @ Tarrytown Music Hall
- Homeboy Sandman, Deuce Ellis, Gam, Wavy Bagels @ 823 Madison
- Remi Wolf, Grace Ives @ Webster Hall
- Squirrel Flower, Lightning Bug (solo) @ Baby's All Right
- duendita, KUMBAYA, DJ Sunny Cheeba @ Public Records
- Pete Tong, Juan MacLean (DJ set), Rimarkable, Big Disco Energy @ Elsewhere Hall
- Rhett Miller, Lauren Calve @ City Winery
- Tredici Bacci, The Narcotix, Mike Etten @ The Broadway
- Big Bliss, New Myths, Fat Trout Trailer Park, Matthew Danger Lippman @ Brooklyn Made
- Anthony Naples B2B DJ Python, Amelia Holt, Big A.D. @ Good Room
- Ghost Funk Orchestra, Bobby Harden, Josephine Network @ The Sultan Room
- Riki, SYZYGYX, Rare DM @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Cocomofo, Juno Roome, Cutouts, Colatura @ Purgatory
- Julianna, Ron Like Hell, Nita Aviance, Henry Chow, dreemseed, Samuel Fish @ Softee Castle
- Bettye LaVette @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Bearcat, Jasmine Infiniti, Bapari, LeeLee @ Rash
- Kevin Garrett, Miette Hope @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Sarah Squirm @ TV Eye
--
LIVESTREAMS:
The wwFest: Lost Ark download party streams at 8 PM ET on Crown's Twitch channel, featuring performances from Run the Jewels and Bea Miller.
--
